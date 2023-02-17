Rikshawala gives woman one euro instead of Rs 5, netizens call it 'Amrit Kaal'

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@AWOLAXOLOTL Rikshawala gives woman one euro instead of Rs 5

When using public transportation, it can be a struggle to keep the exact change necessary for the fare. This can be challenge if you have higher denomination currency like Rs 500 and the driver does not accept digital payments. You may find yourself searching for a shopkeeper who can provide you with the necessary change.

However, an unusual event occurred when a rickshaw driver gave a passenger an unusual of one euro, which is valued around Rs 88 these days, instead of the expected Rs 5 coin as change, leaving many internet users perplexed.

Anushka, the woman who received the foreign currency, posted a picture of the euro coin on Twitter with a caption expressing her surprise. She tweeted: "I got a euro instead of a five rupee coin as change from the rickshaw wale uncle????????"

Take a look at the post below:

The tweet has gained significant attention, with over 200,000 views and 5,000 likes since it was posted yesterday. Many users were pleasantly surprised by the unexpected occurrence.

"Vishwaguru moment," a user commented. "Today in Things That Did Not Happen," another remarked. "Amrit kaal," another joked.

"My Nani runs a provision store which has been in the family for a while now. Pre cashless era, kids would come up and offer coins to buy those sweets and condiments that she often couldn't recognize later. She kept them separately. Today they form my international collection," a third user wrote.

"my mum got dubai's dinar as 10 rupee coin from a roadside vegetable seller about 15 years ago. She didn't see it until she got home. We still have it," a fourth user commented.

"Two days back I got a two rupees Sri Lankan coin as change from a bus conductor," another user added.

