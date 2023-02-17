Watch: Lionesses enjoy midnight stroll in Gujarat, viral video terrifies netizens

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@SUSANTANANDA3 Pack of lions walk on Gujarat streets

A terrifying video is circulating on social media where a pack of lionesses were caught on camera wandering through the streets of Gujarat. The 45-second clip, shared on Twitter by Indian Forest Service officer Susanta Nanda, shows a group of eight lionesses strolling down the road at night.

The video, which was captured on CCTV, shows the lions walking down a deserted street, with no pedestrians in sight, but the headlights of oncoming vehicles can be seen flashing. The incident took place in the village of Rampara, located within the Rajula tehsil of the Amreli district.

"Another day, Another pride... Walking on the streets of Gujarat," the IFS officer captioned the video. The clip has garnered over 848,000 views on Twitter since its upload on February 15, with many social media users expressing their shock in the comments section.

Watch the viral video of a pack of lions walking on Gujarat streets here:

"Gujarat is getting over sensitive with Gir lions and not allowing lions to shift to other forests as well. Fact is Gir is now smaller place seeing the growing population of lions," a user commented. "To all the Gyaanis saying we've encroached their territory: This is a common sight in and around Gir forest. People are used to living with the lions and respect them to never bother them," another user added.

"I have woken up to such scenes in villages around junagadh, this is not everyday scenes but normal, there are many villages which are inside or around dense forest of gir," a third user wrote.

