Musician recreates every AP Dhillon song ever in just 2 minutes. Watch viral reel

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@ANSHUMAN.SHARMA1 Musician recreates AP Dhillon song in 2 minutes

‘Excuses’ singer AP Dhillon has amassed a sizable fanbase through his catchy Punjabi music that makes people want to get up and dance. An Instagram reel has now gone viral that features a musician teaching how to create an AP Dhillon-style song in five easy steps and in under just 120 seconds. The video was posted on Instagram by Anshuman Sharma, a self-described musician and producer.

The tutorial begins with selecting a theme like heartbreak, love, or anything inspired by The Weeknd. Then, one must write Punjabi lyrics in a similar style to The Weeknd's English lyrics. Next, retro beats that sound like drumrolls should be added, followed by synth bass and only four chords. Finally, the singer should aim to sing as if they have just woken up.

The video, titled ‘How to make an AP Dhillon song in 2 minutes!’ has received nearly 868k views and 83k likes. Impressed netizens have left many comments in response, including a reaction from renowned musician Salim Merchant, who wrote, "You're crazy." "Yoooo this goes hard tho," a user commented. "Hahahahahahahahahah Trippy Dhillon," another user wrote. "Brooo u killed it. I think u should release your album," a third user wrote.

Watch the viral video below:

ALSO READ:

Viral Video: Bride's parents welcome groom with cigarette and paan, leave netizens divided

Watch: Lionesses enjoy midnight stroll in Gujarat, viral video terrifies netizens

Rikshawala gives woman one euro instead of Rs 5, netizens call it 'Amrit Kaal'

Read More Trending News