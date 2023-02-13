Korean dance group grooves to SRK's Jhoome Jo Pathaan, steals hearts of desis. Watch

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@PREMIUMDANCE_STUDIO Korean dance group grooves to SRK's Jhoome Jo Pathaan

Shah Rukh Khan's comeback film Pathaan, which also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, has been a massive success at the box office and among the fans. The blockbuster film has been the talk of the town since its release. Whether it's 'Besharam Rang' or 'Jhoome Jo Pathaan', the songs are all the rage on social media and SRK fans from around the world are often seen grooving to them on social media.

Now, a video is going viral where a South Korean dance group has wowed the world by nailing the steps of 'Jhoome Jo Pathaan'. In the video posted on Instagram by @premiumdance_studio, five talented dancers including four women and a man, flawlessly execute the moves to the beat of the popular song.

Watch the viral video of Korean dance group grooving to SRK's Jhoome Jo Pathaan here:

The reel has gone viral with over 1.2 million views and 238k likes. The video was a hit with desi netizens, who praised the group for their interpretation of the famous SRK song. Many viewers also noted that SRK has once again demonstrated his status as a globally-renowned star.

Even more than three weeks after its release, Pathaan is still performing strongly at the box office. The Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone-starrer film has now surpassed the Rs 950-crore mark globally and is expected to reach the Rs 1000-crore club in worldwide box office collections. The film is also doing exceptionally well in India, earning Rs 12.50 crore on Sunday, February 12, 2023. Since its release on January 25, 2023, Pathaan has broken multiple records in Hindi cinema and is approaching the record set by Baahubali 2.

