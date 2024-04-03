‘Hardest Geezer’ Russ Cook to become the first person ever to 'run the full length of Africa'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/HARDESTGEEZER Ultramarathon legend Russ Cook, also known as ‘Hardest Geezer’, is nearing completion of his extraordinary quest.

Ultramarathon enthusiast Russ Cook, widely known as the ‘Hardest Geezer’, is on the verge of completing his monumental challenge: traversing the entire length of Africa, from South Africa to Tunisia. Dubbed Project Africa, this awe-inspiring journey spans an astounding 9,000 miles, encompassing 16 countries.

Countdown to triumph

Cook’s remarkable odyssey is set to culminate on April 7 in Bizerte, Tunisia, marking the conclusion of his extraordinary expedition. The Sun reports the eagerly awaited finish date, drawing attention to Cook’s impending feat.

A legacy of endurance

Before embarking on Project Africa, Cook garnered attention for his trailblazing endeavor of running from Asia to London in 2019. His repertoire of achievements includes conquering 71 marathons in 66 days, completing a marathon on crutches, and even indulging in a beer after every mile during one marathon.

A journey for a cause

Hailing from Worthing, West Sussex, Cook’s exploits have captivated audiences worldwide. Through his YouTube channel and Instagram handle, @hardestgeezer, he chronicles his daring escapades. Beyond personal triumphs, Cook’s mission encompasses raising substantial funds for The Running Charity, Sandblast (aiding Sahrawi refugees), and WaterAid (promoting global access to clean water).

Beyond limits, beyond borders

Project Africa symbolises Cook’s quest to push boundaries, immerse in diverse cultures, and inspire individuals to pursue their aspirations. As per his social media updates, the journey transcends physical endurance, embodying a spirit of exploration and altruism.

Celebrations await

To commemorate his monumental achievement, Cook has arranged a celebratory gathering at the finish line, featuring performances by the band Softplay. As of March 23, 2024, Cook has raised an astounding £254,165 (Rs 2,65,80,876) for charity, with donations continuing to pour in through his dedicated fundraising platform.

