RIP Queen Elizabeth II: Twitter mourns demise of the longest-serving monarch of UK

RIP Queen Elizabeth II: In a sad state of affairs, Queen Elizabeth II, the longest-serving monarch of the UK, died on Thursday. She was 96 years old. Earlier today, the palace said that the Queen was under medical supervision at Balmoral after the doctors expressed their concern over her health. Buckingham Palace earlier reported that doctors were concerned about the health of Elizabeth II, and recommended that she remain under medical supervision . If reports are to be believed the British government have a plan Codenamed Operation LONDON BRIDGE, in the event of her death.

The news has indeed left the residents of the United Kingdom heartbroken. People from all around the world took to Twitter and mourned the demise of the queen. A user said, "What a sad day for our country. Rip Queen Elizabeth #QueenElizabeth"

The Queen was born on 21 April 1926 at 17 Bruton Street in Mayfair, London. She was the first child of The Duke and Duchess of York - who later became King George VI - and Queen Elizabeth.

-with ANI inputs

