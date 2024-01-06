Woman, who walked 60-KM during Ram Mandir movement, gets Jan 22 invite

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Karsevak Shalini

A 96-year-old Karsevak, who actively took part in the Ram Mandir movement in the 90s, has been invited to the consecration ceremony of Lord Ram at Ram Mandir in Ayodhya on January 22. Karsevak Shalini Dabir, who hails from Maharashtra and left Mumbai in 1990 for service, was specially invited to attend the historic event scheduled to take place in the holy city, by giving her Akshat brought from Ayodhya.

She reveals entire Babri structure collapse episode

Shalini told the story of the collapse of the Babri structure, firing of bullets and sticks and the conduct of the then Uttar Pradesh government. She said that she was locked in a school as the jails were full. She reached Ayodhya, walking 60 km, and witnessed the waving of saffron flag. Shalini, who was 63 then, claimed that she was the main witness of the hoisting of saffron on the Babri structure after reaching Ayodhya on October 30, 1990.

The UP Police arrested a group of women karsevaks from Dadar and placed them in a school premises.

She claimed that she not only experienced lathicharge, but also tear gas and firing around her. She claimed that a bullet had just gone past her.

She said that all the karsevaks sang ‘bhajans’ in unison. Shalini expressed her satisfaction regarding the return of Ram Lalla to Ayodhya on January 22, however, also showed her disappointment over her inability to walk due to old age.

