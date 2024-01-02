Ram Mandir chief priest says ‘Ram Rajya coming’, pran pratishtha, 2024 elections both will be 'shubh'

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Chief Priest of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple Acharya Satyendra Das

Ram Mandir’s chief priest Acharya Satyendra Das on Monday said that Ram Lall will be seated in the sanctum sanctorum of the Ram temple in Ayodhya and the general elections will be held in 2024, and both will be ‘shubh’ (propitious). He said that Ram Rajya will be established in the country where everyone will be happy.

“A lot of work is to be done in 2024. One is that Ram Lalla will be seated in the sanctum sanctorum. And, Lok Sabha elections also will take place in this year, 2024, and all these will be 'shubh' (propitious) and good,” he said.

"Ram Rajya coming"

"Not just peace, 'Ram Rajya' is coming. Ram Lalla will be seated in the sanctum sanctorum. Grief, pain, tension, will cease to exist and everyone will be happy," he said and quoted a couplet -- "Ram Raj baithe trialoka, harshit bhai, gaye sab shoka".

‘Ram Rajya’ is a term used to describe an ideal governance under which everyone is pleased and happy.

The priest extend blessings to the people of the country on New Year and said that Ram Lalla will be offered 'Chhapan Bhog', and 'prasad' will be offered.

“A 'Chappan Bhog' is offered to Ram Lalla on special occasions such as Holi, Ramnavmi, Basant Panchami, New Year, and Independence and Republic Day. So, the new year will be very good,” he said.

‘Akshat’ distribution begins

The organisers began distributing worshipped 'akshat' -- rice grains mixed with turmeric and ghee -- on New Year's Day in Ayodhya, which will continue till January 15, a week before the consecration ceremony at the Ram temple.

The inauguration of Ram Mandir will take place a few months ahead of the Lok Sabha polls.

Listing out the development projects undertaken in Ayodhya, the chief priest said that a lot of progress is taking place in the city with the construction of new airport and other infrastructure.

"Development is happening in Ayodhya. Airport has come up, new railway station (building) got built, and Ram Path has been developed. Many such roads are proposed, and through these projects, Ayodhya will be seen in a grand form. People will come and have 'darshan'. It is a very auspicious month (January) and it may bode well for everyone is my blessing," he added.

Ram Mandir will be inaugurated on January 22. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be present on the historic occasion.

(With PTI inputs)