Ram Mandir’s inauguration in Ayodhya to be preceded by seven-day events starting Jan 16 | DETAILS

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Under-construction Shri Ram Janmabhoomi temple

Ram Mandir: Ayodhya is getting decked up as part of the build up for the consecration ceremony of Ram Mandir on January 22, but the ritual process will begin in the city starting January 16 and will continue on a large scale for the next seven days until the arrival of the historic day. The idol of Ram Lalla (Lord Ram in his childlike form) will be seated in the grand temple in a historic event which will witness the participation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The seven-day schedule released by the Temple trust has the following events:

January 16 : Atonement by the host appointed by the temple trust, Dashavid bath on the banks of river Saryu, Vishnu worship and Godan. January 17: Procession will visit Ayodhya with the idol of Ramlala, devotees will reach the temple carrying Saryu water in Mangal Kalash. January 18: Formal rituals will start with Ganesh Ambika Puja, Varun Puja, Matrika Puja, Brahmin Varan, Vastu Puja etc. January 19: Agni Sthapana, Navagraha Sthapana and Havan. January 20: After washing the sanctum sanctorum of the temple with the holy water of Saryu, there will be Vaastu Shanti and Annadhivas. January 21: After a divine bath with 125 urns, Shayadhivas will be done. January 22: After morning worship, the deity of the Ramallah will be consecrated in Mrigashira Nakshatra in the afternoon.

PM Modi to visit Ayodhya tomorrow

PM Modi is scheduled to visit Ayodhya tomorrow to inaugurate various projects worth Rs 15,000 crore. Ahead of his visit, the city has been put under tight security, the police said on Friday.

UP Minister Jaiveer Singh who is among the group of ministers overseeing the preparations termed Saturday as a big day for Sanatan Dharma.

"Tomorrow is going to be a big day not just for the people of Uttar Pradesh but also for all the believers of Sanatana Dharma... Ayodhya airport is being named after Maharshi Valmiki, who personified Lord Ram and gave new dimensions to our culture...Ayodhya Dham railway station will also be inaugurated tomorrow after renovation in which many trains will be flagged off... Projects worth thousands of crores will be inaugurated tomorrow by Prime Minister Modi and we heartily welcome him to our state", Jaiveer Singh said.

(With ANI inputs)