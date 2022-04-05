Olivia Rodrigo is not the first one to drop & break her Grammys award, Taylor Swift did it in 2010

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/GIRLIVIA Olivia Rodrigo, Taylor Swift

Olivia Rodrigo not only created history at the Grammys 2022 by winning three awards but she also repeated history when she walked with those three trophies and dropped one of them onto the red carpet, causing it to break into two pieces. The moment seemed like a deja vu. Back in 2010, Taylor Swift had a similar moment when she too dropped one of her four Grammys on the red carpet while posing for the paparazzi.

Fans were quick to point out the similarities between Rodrigo's moment and that of Taylor Swift. Surprisingly the two are wearing similar dresses too. Also, Rodrigo's shocked reaction was caught on camera and now it has become a viral meme. Here's how netizens reacted to it:

For the unversed, singer-actress Olivia Rodrigo bagged the Best Pop Vocal Album honour at the recently concluded 64th annual Grammy Awards for her hit debut 'Sour'. The album competed against Justin Bieber's 'Justice', Doja Cat's 'Planet Her', Billie Eilish's 'Happier Than Ever', and Ariana Grande' 'Positions'. She also won an award for Best Pop Solo Performance for "drivers license,"

Earlier, Rodrigo also won the Grammy for Best New Artist. Rodrigo said in her acceptance speech, "When I was nine years old, I told my mom I was going to be an Olympic gymnast even though I could barely do a cartwheel and she thought I was joking."

"So the next week when I told her I was going to win a Grammy, she was very supportive, even though I thought it was just a little kid pipe dream. I want to thank my mom for being supportive of all of my dreams, no matter how crazy," she further said in her speech.

'Sour' was released in May 2021, and topped the Billboard 200 albums chart with singles like 'drivers license', 'deja vu' and 'good 4 u'.