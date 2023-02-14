Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM@JACQUELINE FERNANDEZ Netizens react to Jacqueline Fernandez's historic endorsement of men's innerwear

Jacqueline Fernandez was named the brand ambassador for a well-known men's underwear company, making her the first female actor to ever serve in such a role. The actress posted the television commercial (TVC) on her Instagram today and spoke about how excited she was to be a part of the brand's historic campaign. She shared her experience of the shoot directed by Gauri Shinde and how she had an amazing experience with the team.

As soon as the video was shared on social media, it went viral. with people both applauding and mocking her for endorsing men’s innerwear.

A user commented Jackkieeee is the sexiest, while another said, "Hadd h bss yhi dekhna rhh gya tha." "Aapki khubsurati ka koi raaz toh hoga mam, " wrote another Instagram user. "There is no better than you in the entire film business, you are most lovely and exquisite." a user commented on her Instagram post.

After being implicated in a Rs 200 crore extortion case involving conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar, Jacqueline Fernandez began making headlines for all the wrong reasons. She was granted bail in the case, but internet users continue to ridicule her for having ties with the conman.

On the work front, Jacqueline was seen in the song "Applause" from her ensemble Hollywood film "Tell It Like a Woman" which received an Oscar nomination. Along with other unnamed projects, she will soon be seen in Crack with Vidyut Jammwal and Fateh with Sonu Sood.

