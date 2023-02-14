'MBA Chai Wala' Prafull Billore buys Mercedes worth Rs 90 lakh. See viral post

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@PRAFULLMBACHAIWALA MBA Chai Wala buys Mercedes

Prafull Billore, famously known as 'MBA Chai Wala', gained widespread popularity following the circulation of his motivational tale. The MBA drop-out chose to establish a tea stall outside IIM Ahmedabad in 2017, and he has since expanded his enterprise to several food outlets across the country under the name 'MBA Chai Wala.'

In addition to his successful brand, Prafull Billore is a motivational speaker who inspires young people with his story. Recently, he added a new chapter to his success story by purchasing a luxurious Mercedes-Benz SUV worth Rs 90 lakh. Billore posted a video where he could be seen receiving his new luxury car with his family.

He shared it on his Instagram account, which has 1.5 million followers, and the footage quickly went viral with over 2.1 million views and 271k likes.

Take a look at MBA Chai Wala's new luxury car here:

The well-known entrepreneur has acquired a luxurious Mercedes-Benz GLE SUV, specifically the 300d model, which comes with top-of-the-line features expected of a high-end vehicle. Sharing the Instagram reel, Prafull Billore accompanied it with a caption where he expressed his excitement about "unleashing [their] adventurous spirit" with the new car and creating lasting memories.

The GLE 300d variant is equipped with a 2.0-liter, four-cylinder, turbocharged diesel engine that can produce 245 Ps and 500 Nm of peak torque, coupled with a 9-speed automatic transmission. The car can accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in 7.2 seconds and has a top speed of 225 kmph, electronically limited.

