Netizens call out comedian Samay Raina for his 'dark joke' about abortion: 'Disgusting'

Comedian Samay Raina has landed himself in a social media controversy after he made a sexist joke pertaining to abortions. Raina, in a distasteful 'joke' tweeted, "Parso maine aadha ghanta sochke meri girlfriend pe ek funny tweet likha tha, usko pasand nahi aaya toh usne delete karwa diya, kal ko jabh mai abortion karwaane bolu tabh mat bolna my body my choice (Day before, I had written a funny tweet on my girlfriend, she made me delete it because she didn’t like it; if I tell her to get an abortion next, she shouldn’t say ‘my body my choice’)."

Soon after this he was called out by tweeple for the 'dark joke' about abortion. After which, Raina defended himself, saying "Guys relax, it's just a joke, she didn't make me delete my tweet."

He further wrote, "Had made a simple joke saying 'My girlfriend made me delete my funny tweet so I guess I can now make her delete her fetus’. Was an obviously ironical joke. She didn’t like the joke and said I need to change it immediately and I did. The joke now beings with ‘My ex girlfriend…'" He also got into scuffles with several Twitter users who criticised him.

A user wrote, "Iss joke mein utna humour hain jitna Samrat Prithviraj mein plot." Another said, "Bhai, Aise jokes se ghar chalta hai tera ? Paisa kharch mat kariyo, FD karwa le jitna hai kyonki lag nahi raha zyada time chalega." A third comment read, "The worst part of this joke is Samay Raina has a girlfriend."