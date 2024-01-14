Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium looks ‘one in a million’ as aerial shot goes viral, leaves internet in awe

Follow us on Image Source : X/ANUSHKA Viral picture

Viral image: Those living in Mumbai would not have been deprived of a view of the iconic Wankhede Stadium from the sky while on a plane, but for those living outside the financial capital of the country may not be aware of how the historic cricketing venue looks at night from a height no cricket ball has reached! Wait no more, as a social media user, Anushka, shared a stunning aerial night picture of the stadium where Team India lifted the World Cup after 28 years in 2011, after legend MS Dhoni hit the final six into the stands over long on.

The image was taken from the airplane and seemed to present such a view of the stadium which could feel so rare. The Wankhede Stadium was brightly-lit and looked like no other piece in a long long distance, the picture of which went viral instantly.

“Guys I saw Wankhede stadium from plane!!”, Anushka captioned the picture on her post on X.

Reactions from the internet

The users online hailed the view and flooded the comments section. The post has so far garnered over 2k likes on X.

“Fifth umpire aap hi ho (you are the only fourth umpire),” a user quipped.

“Incredible view of Wankhede Stadium,” another one wrote.

A user recalled the 2011 World Cup final moment and said, “I could hear Ravi Shastri's voice”.

Several users posted pictures of several other stadiums captured by them across the country.

