Shashi Tharoor’s English becomes subject of Australian teacher’s class, video goes viral | WATCH

Viral video: Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, who is known not just for his politics, but also for his English, was mentioned by an Australian teacher Jay who revealed the secrets to the students behind the ‘Tharoorian vocabulary’. It is a term often used to refer to the Congress leader’s English that he uses on social media or in public life. The teacher gave an insight into the art of speaking like Shashi Tharoor, the video of which has now gone viral on social media.

What does the video say?

In the video, posted on YouTube by the teacher identified as Jay on his channel, hails Tharoor’s English speaking skills, and described it as “absolutely beautiful”. He said that Tharoor is able to make English sound beautiful while he speaks is by emphasising right syllables in the words.

"When Shashi Tharoor speaks English, it sounds absolutely beautiful. How does he do it? There is actually a way. One thing he does really well is he emphasises the right syllable within the word to give it maximum power,” the teacher said.

He then played an audio of Tharoor describing pleasure for the students these days.

“So when it comes to pleasure, most youngsters nowadays prefer looking at a screen, their mobile phone or laptop, PlayStation or Nintendo,” Tharoor is heard saying in the audio.

Video goes viral

The video, which was posted on YouTube on November 27, has garnered over 7k likes on YouTube.

“Speak English in such a way that even the English people study your way of speaking English,” a user commented on the post.

“An English guy taking learnings from an Indian's English, that's something!” another said.

“yea that should get you lots of views from India,” a user posted.

