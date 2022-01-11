Lata Mangeshkar COVID positive: 'Get Well Soon' trends as legendary singer admitted to ICU

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@CHEIKABAH Lata Mangeshkar

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar admitted to ICU after testing positive for Covid-19. She has mild symptoms: Her niece Rachna confirms to a news agency. A state of panic spread after hearing that the legendary singer has been admitted to an ICU. however, soon after her niece shared that the nightingale of India only has mils symptoms and there's nothing to worry about at the moment.

"She is doing fine; has been kept in ICU only for precautionary reasons considering her age. Please respect our privacy and keep Didi in your prayers," singer Lata Mangeshkar's niece Rachna to ANI. The news of Lata Mangeshkar's hospitalisation spread like wildfire and concerned fans and celebs took to social media to wish the legendary singer a speedy recovery. 'Get Well Soon Lata Mangeshkar' became a top trend on Twitter. Sample some of these tweets:

Mangeshkar has been at the forefront to help those in need in times of the COVID pandemic. From participating in virtual concerts for raising money for the underprivileged to donating generously for relief funds, Mangeshkar has been doing her part. Last year, Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar contributed Rs 700,000 to Maharashtra Chief Minister's Relief Fund for taking up Covid-19 related works.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had also expressed his gratitude to the renowned singer for her public-spirited gesture to help the Covid-19 efforts.