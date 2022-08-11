Langya virus spreads in China: Worried netizens flood Twitter with memes, say 'thodi saans to lene do'

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Representative image

Langya virus spreads in China: After Covid and between monkeypox, the world has suffered enough. The entire world was under lockdown after COVID. When things started to get back to normal, monkeypox scare came and while researchers are still figuring this out, there's a new virus. China has detected a new zoonotic virus named Langya henipavirus, with the potential to cause acute liver and kidney infection.

Before doctors and researchers could explain what is Langya virus, who can be infected by it and how it spreads, the Internet has sweating. they are worried and don't know what to do next or rather what will hit them next. To express their worries, they took the meme route and flooded social media with hilarious jokes. Sample some of these tweets:

About 35 people have reportedly been affected, according to an article published in the New England Journal of Medicine (NEJM) by scientists from China and Singapore. The study showed that the new Langya henipavirus (LayV) was identified in a throat swab sample of febrile patients with a recent history of animal exposure in eastern China.

Henipavirus is one of the important emerging causes of zoonosis in the Asia-Pacific region, Shanghai-based media thepaper.cn reported, noting that both Hendra virus (HeV) and Nipah virus (NiV) from this genus are known to infect humans with fruit bats as the natural host of both viruses.

Henipavirus can cause severe disease in animals and humans and are classified as biosafety Level 4 viruses with case fatality rates between 40-75 percent, according to the data from World Health Organization (WHO), highlighting that this is much higher than the fatality rate of the coronavirus.

There is currently no vaccine or treatment for Henipavirus and the only treatment is supportive care to manage complications.

