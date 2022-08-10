Is it 'Qismat ki hawa' in Bihar? Watch THIS before-after hilarious videos of Nitish Kumar-Lalu Yadav

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@AKSHARGANDHI1 Nitish Kumar-Lalu Yadav

Bihar Political crisis: With former Chief Minister Nitish Kumar ending his alliance with BJP and joining hands with the opposition camp, he's all set to stake claim to power in the state. While the political equations changed tumultuously in Bihar, the internet is nothing but the perfect venue for a meme fest! Now, before and after videos of Nitish Kumar and Lalu Yadav from a meme page which perfectly states the current situation of Bihar's politics has gone viral on social media.

The meme features Nitish Kumar and his former foe who now seems to be his friend again and former Chief minister Lalu Prasad Yadav. The fabricated videos of both the political leaders, shaking their heads to the tunes of the popular song 'Qismat ki hawa' is apt to describe the current political atmosphere of the state. At least, netizens believe so!

While this dates back to December 2020, the page has shared yet another hilarious to describe the political shift of powers, featuring a compilation of some internet content creators. The video is a satirical depiction of the political fate of Nitish Kumar after he changed partners yet again and rushed to Tejashwi Yadav-led RJD. Check it out:

For the unversed, Nitish Kumar shocked quite many on Tuesday by putting in his papers at the Governor's house in Patna, making it clear that his alliance with the BJP. After tendering his resignation as the Chief Minister, Nitish addressed the media right outside the Governor's house and announced that "all his MPs and MLAs reached a consensus" to leave NDA. ALSO READ: Nitish Kumar ends alliance with BJP: Twitterati can't keep calm! share hilarious memes & jokes

Meanwhile, BJP lashed out at Nitish Kumar over his decision and said he had "disrespected the mandate given by the people of Bihar". Nitish Kumar, who talked to the media with Tejashwi Yadav, said they have the support of seven parties in Mahagathbandhan.

