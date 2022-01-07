Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/KOVID KAPOOR 'My name is Kovid and I'm not a virus,' entrepreneur Kovid Kapoor's viral Twitter thread amuses the internet

Have you ever felt sorry to introduce yourself? Well, yes, for Holidify co-founder Kovid Kapoor, who is Kovid with a 'K.' introducing himself is a different level of crazy as his name resembles the most deadly disease taking over the world these days. While this amuses him and the people, his life has definitely taken a turn after the Covid19 pandemic. He had even had to change his Twitter bio to "My name is Kovid and I'm not a virus." The entrepreneur recently shared his experience of travelling abroad and summed it up in a hilarious series, highlighting his plight after the pandemic.

"Went outside India for the first time since COVID and got a bunch of people amused by my name. Future foreign trips are going to be fun," read his first tweet.

Explaining what his name means, Kovid in his next entry wrote, "For those on this thread, wondering what my name actually means - it means scholar / learned. Comes in the Hanumaan Chaleesa."

On Kovid's 30th birthday, his friends ordered a cake. However, the bakery rather than 'K' went ahead with 'C.' Dropping birthday cake's picture, the Holidify co-founder wrote, "For my 30th bday, my friends ordered a cake - and Amintiri automatically assumed that it's some kinda joke, and it should be spelled with a C not a K."

As Kovid narrated his experience on Twitter, netizens were left amused, and his tweet went viral in no time, making him a mini celebrity.