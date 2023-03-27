Watch: IndiGo pilot welcomes onboard mahouts of 'The Elephant Whisperers', passengers applaud

Follow us on Image Source : @SUPRIYASAHUIAS IndiGo pilot welcomes onboard mahouts of 'The Elephant Whisperers'

Trending News: A recent video that has gone viral on social media showcases a heartwarming gesture by the crew and passengers of an IndiGo flight. The video shows the moment when the passengers and crew give a warm welcome to Bomman and Billie, the stars of the Oscar-winning documentary 'The Elephant Whisperers'.

The video was shared by IAS officer Supriya Sahu, and it has gone viral with over 162k views and 6,900 likes. The caption of the video reads, "Nice gesture @IndiGo6E."

The video shows the pilot of the flight congratulating Bomman and Billie, the elephant caretakers of Raghu and Ammu, for winning the Oscar for best documentary. The passengers then give them a round of applause, and the couple stands up and folds their hands to show their gratitude. The passengers also capture photos and videos of the mahout couple.

Watch the viral video of IndiGo pilot welcoming onboard mahouts of 'The Elephant Whisperers' here:

Many people have labelled the IndiGo pilot’s gesture as "beautiful" and "cute". The airline responded to the video on Twitter, saying that flying with the team was a delightful experience and congratulating the cast and crew of 'The Elephant Whisperers' on their well-deserved Oscars win.

Several social media users expressed their happiness for Bomman and Billie, saying that they are simple friends of wildlife who deserved the recognition. A user commented, "I feel so happy for these two simple friends of wildlife. I hope more elephants are able to receive care and love from them".

A second user wrote, "What a gesture by @IndiGo6E , So proud of u all for regarding and acknowledging the duo winners of the oscar, they are both reel and real actors and people. God bless the couple, made India proud." "Beautiful moments and great pictures," a third user added.

