Flute and guitar duo stuns with 'Besharam Rang' rendition at Pune college. Watch viral video

Trending News: The fervour surrounding Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone's film Pathaan and its popular songs continues to thrive even months after its release in January. A delightful video recently surfaced on the official Instagram account of Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication (SCMC) in Pune, capturing the attention of netizens.

The video showcases two talented college students, Siya Ragade and Ambika Bapat, as they flawlessly perform a mesmerizing rendition of the song Besharam Rang on the flute and guitar. Since it was uploaded on April 6, the video has garnered over 1.5 million views and 292k likes. The enchanting video captures one of the students expertly playing the flute, while the other skillfully strums the guitar, harmonizing flawlessly in sync. As their performance unfolds, the enthusiastic crowd cheers them on, adding to the electrifying atmosphere.

This soulful musical fusion resonated deeply with netizens, who flooded the comments section with words of admiration and appreciation. “This could be the Bridgerton rendition,” a user commented. Another wrote, “This sounds so melodious. Good job guys.” “The moment she starts playing the flute!!!” a third added. A fourth remarked, “Show stealer!!” “Finally someone made it,” a fifth posted. A sixth expressed, “Its mesmerising… totally in love with this.”

Watch the viral video here:

Even before the release of "Pathaan," the song "Besharam Rang" featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone had already made waves, captivating fans with its catchy melody. Countless enthusiasts enthusiastically danced along, emulating the steps of the iconic duo. Some even showcased their own renditions of the song, while others recreated the entire beach-themed spectacle filmed in Spain. The recent contribution from Siya Ragade and Ambika Bapat, two talented college students from Pune, added a unique and beautiful flavour to the song. The fusion of flute and guitar in their performance proved to be an auditory treat for listeners.

