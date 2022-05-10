Netizens furious after Emma Chamberlain wears Indian King’s lost diamond choker at Met Gala 2022

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@ARIANASPOVV Emma Chamberlain in Indian King Bhupinder Singh's lost diamond choker

Netizens are unimpressed with YouTuber and social media influencer Emma Chamberlain. The 20-year-old YouTuber's Met Gala 2022 entry infuriated many desis. Emma made her debut in the world's biggest fashion events in Louis Vitton ensemble and accessorised her look with Cartier's diamond jewellery as she is their brand ambassador.

She chose to wear a diamond headband, earrings and choker. Out of her entire look, Emma's choker grabbed all the attention and left Indian Twitterati annoyed. The youtube star who is loved for her work left many people with a shocking reaction, the choker necklace worn by her was a stolen jewellery piece that originally belonged to the Indian King, Bhupinder Singh of Patiala, Punjab.

According to the media reports, this piece of jewellery was owned by the Maharaja and is known as the Patiala necklace. It was made by Cartier on the Maharaja’s demand in 1928 out of 2930 diamonds and Burmese rubies. It is said to be one of the most expensive pieces of Jewellery made in history. This exquisite piece went missing from the Patiala Royal Treasury in 1948 after his son Maharaja Yadavindra Singh last wore it in 1948. It is said that it was stolen by British forces and sold to Cartier.

Also Read: Sebastian Stan got inspired by Govinda for his Met Gala 2022 outfit? The internet thinks so!

An Instagram account which is based on the history shared a few pictures of the king who was seen wearing the same necklace and gave information about the same in their caption, They wrote, “ The finished necklace incorporated some 2,930 diamonds, including the world's seventh-largest diamond, the 234.69 carats "De Beers", along with seven other diamonds which ranged from 18 to 73 carats, and a few Burmese rubies. Twenty years after its completion, this amazing item seems to have disappeared. The likely story is that, over time, the more important stones were removed and sold. Eventually, the "De Beers" reappeared and was sold in 1982 for over three million dollars”

People on the micro-blogging site gave various reactions to Emma Chamberlain’s look.

One user wrote, “Flaunting stolen goods...takes a different kind courage (sic)..” the other user wrote, “So i just found out emma chamberlain wore the maharaja of patiala’s necklace at the met gala… this is wayyy worse than kim wearing marilyn monroe’s dress. It has a deep and painful history attached to it. Very on theme, nothing screams gilded glamour quite like expropriation (sic).”

Also Read: Smriti Irani uses Jethalal's example from 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' to describe 'overworked Monday'

Some people even compared it with Kim Kardashian’s Met Gala dress as both had historical sentiments attached to them. As Kim’s dress was inspired by Marilyn Monroe’s iconic dress of 1962. “the way people only cared about the marilyn dress….. hmmmmmmmmm i wonder why” a Twitterati wrote.

“This is even worse than monroe's dress becuz it has some heavy history tied to it.... (sic)” another user mentioned.