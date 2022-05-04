Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/SHREEMIVERMA/BABYSHAN211 Sebastian Stan got inspired by Govinda for his Met Gala 2022 outfit? The internet thinks so!

Fashion lovers witnessed some incredible and magnificent looks on Monday night at the star-studded Met Gala 2022. A number of A-listed celebrities including Shawn Mendes, Nicki Minaj, Blake Lively, Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, etc attended the much-awaited event of the year. Among those, there was also Sebastian Stan who decided to put his best foot forward to adhere to the theme of this year-- Glided Glamour. This is why the actor opted for a flamboyant pink suit by Valentino. His monochromatic look included-- a hot pink overcoat, a matching shirt and jacket, along with hot pink shoes with laces of the same colour. Not just during the event but also on the internet he grabbed everyone's eyeballs. While many complimented him, there were others who thought that he took inspiration of the same from none other than Bollywood actor Govinda.

The 39-year-old actor even shared his full look on his Instagram handle. In the pictures, he was seen sitting in his room with a drink in his hand and the caption read, "Spring time in New York #Valentino #MetGala #MetInAmerica."

On the professional front, Sebastian was recently seen in the film Pam & Tomm.