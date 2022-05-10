Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/SMRITIIRANI Smriti Irani uses Jethalal's example from 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' to describe 'overworked Monday'

Smriti Irani is one of the most active celebrities on social media who shares her opinion on anything and everything under the sun. Her witty side which gets depicted in various memes and jokes often leaves people to go ROFLing. Yet again, a similar incident took place when the actress-turned-politician took to her Instagram handle and shared a new post on the gram for her followers. In the same, the Union Minister shared a hilarious meme featuring none other than Jethalal aka Dilip Joshi from the popular show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. It seems like the 47-year-old politician was quite occupied at the beginning of the week which is why she can’t wait for the weekend to arrive.

The meme included a clip of Dilip Joshi and had the text "When an overworked Monday calls the next Sunday" written on it. In the same, the actor can be seen making a call to someone who does not pick it up. After the same, he can be seen shouting, "Phone utha, phone kyun nahi utha raha (pick up the phone, why aren't you picking up, just pick up).." In the caption shared alongside, Smriti wrote, "Enough said."

As soon as she shared the same, it caught the attention of not just her fans and followers but also several celebrities such as Aashka Goradia, Charul Malik, etc.

Speaking about Smriti's last post, it was dedicated to her mom on the occasion of Mother's Day 2022. Alongside, in the caption, she wrote, "Verified

You have never had it easy .. but in all the times when faced with challenges your only response was ‘let’s fight back’ .. there were times when I didn’t know how the next month’s house rent could be afforded but I never saw you panic , never heard you curse our fate .. it is fairly easy today to write this on Instagram but you have been through hell and back and kept smiling through it all ..

through all of life’s storms that have been withstood , through all the sleepless nights , through the grime and dirt I knew giving up was not an option coz Ma never gave up , staying down was not an option coz Ma would say get up and get going … so to you Ma and all the mothers out there … thank god everyday is Mother’s Day #happymothersday/."

For those unversed, Smriti happens to be the Union Cabinet Minister for Women and Child Development.