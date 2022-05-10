Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/LIFEISAMESSYAFFAIR Ranbir Kapoor winks at a fan who screamed 'I love you.' Alia Bhatt, where are you? | VIDEO

Ranbir Kapoor, first through his beautiful wedding pictures with Alia Bhatt and now through his latest viral video has left everyone charmed. The video we are talking about happens to have been shot during a Celebrity Football Cup 2022 match in Dubai. Saturday witnessed a match between All Stars Football Club (ASFC) and Emirates United and marked the presence of not just Ranbir but also other Bollywood celebs like Abhishek Bachchan and Kartik Aaryan. The young Kapoor, who happens to be the vice-captain of the team was seen making his way to the field standing behind the captain. As he waited in the line with his teammates, one of the fans from the audience screamed, 'Ranbir, I love you.' Well, you will surely fall in love with the actor more after knowing what he did next!

The actor who looked dapper in a pink jersey soon after he heard the scream looked back and winked at the fan while giving her a glimpse. Soon after, loud cheers can be heard. The adorable video has been shared by several fan pages of the actor on Instagram and is slowly going viral. It was captioned, "When you shout “Ranbir, I love you” and he actually looks back with a wink."

also read: KGF Chapter 2 Box Office Collection: Yash starrer becomes first Kannada film to be screened in South Korea

Have a look:

Well, it definitely was a dream come true moment for his fan! However, it makes us think as to whether or not his wife and actress Alia Bhatt has seen the same or not?

As soon as it went up on the internet, it left many crazy. People wrote about how adorable and cute he was while a person commented, "You’re so luckyyy!" Meanwhile, the fan who captured the video also posted another one in which Ranbir can be seen coming towards the fans post the match and touching her hands. Not only this but he even took her phone and clicked a selfie with the group.

also read: Mandira Bedi trolled for sharing photos with male friend, disables comments on Instagram

The same was captioned, "Manifest, they said!!! So, Yes, I met the man himself - RK. That eye contact and this moment with one and only RK!!

He came straight towards me and touched my hand."

Speaking about Alia, she was recently clicked at the airport after returning from Doha where she went to inaugurated the 18th Edition of a high-end brand in Qatar. Taking to Instagram, she even share da glimpse of what she did there and wrote, "A beautiful day in Doha with some French fries Poha Such an honour to inaugurate DJWE2022 and experience the exquisite jewellery and watches."

Image Source : YOGEN SHAH Alia Bhatt snapped at the airport

Image Source : YOGEN SHAH Alia Bhatt snapped at the airport

also read: US cops arrive at Punjabi wedding after noise complaint. What happened next will surprise you! | VIDEO

On the work front, the two of them will be seen together for the first time in Ayan Mukerji's 'Brahmastra' also starring Mouni Roy and Amitabh Bachchan. Apart from this, Ranbir has also started shooting for 'Animal' starring Rashmika Mandanna and directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. While for Alia, she also has 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' directed by Karan Johar and starring Ranveer Singh in the pipeline.