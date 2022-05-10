Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/TEAMYASHFC/KINGASHU1008 KGF Chapter 2 Box Office Collection: Yash starrer becomes first Kannada film to be screened in South Korea

KGF Chapter 2 Box Office Collection: Ever since Yash starrer has released, it has been breaking many box office records and creating milestones. Soon after it crossed the 25th day of its release, the film became the third highest-grossing Indian film. Not only this but it has beaten records of Dangal and SS Rajamouli's 'RRR' and has left behind recently released films such as Jersey, Runway 34 and Heropanti 2. Looking at its grand success, it is clear that Prashanth Neel's directorial has undoubtedly become the highest-grossing Indian film of 2022. Well, if you think that it is over, then you are wrong! The regional film has added another feather to its cap by becoming the first Kannada film to be screened in South Korea. Not only this but KGF 2 is the first Indian film to be screened in the country after the COVID-19 pandemic.

Also starring Bollywood stars like Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon, the Kannada as well as the Hindi version of KGF Chapter 2 was shown in South Korea. This decision was a big relief to the fans of Yash who stay abroad. Pictures of fans celebrating the KGF 2's screening in Seoul have now gone viral on the internet.

Meanwhile, the film has reportedly crossed the grossed Rs 1129.38 crores at the box office and beaten RRR's record of Rs 1127.65 crores. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the collections of the Hindi belt. He wrote, "#KGF2 shows no signs of fatigue in mass pockets, despite reduction of screens/shows… Proves a tough opponent to #Hollywood giant #DoctorStrange in those circuits... [Week 4] Fri 3.85 cr, Sat 4.75 cr, Sun 6.25 cr. Total: ₹ 412.80 cr. #India biz. #Hindi version."

Soon after the release of Doctor Strange, it was being said that the film will witness a drop. However, a report in BoxOfficeIndia stated, "The film remained pretty much unaffected by the release of Dr Strange and on Sunday was actually collecting as much or even a little more than that film in some mass centres. The numbers remain phenomenal across mass pockets and this is after taking a record start at the places. The film is now going to the 425 crore nett mark and is easily the biggest BLOCKBUSTER of 2022 and is setting sort of benchmark that will be very difficult for any film in Hindi to beat in 2022."

'KGF: Chapter 2' is a follow-up of the Kannada blockbuster 'KGF: Chapter 1'. Starring Yash in the lead, the first part's narrative follows an underdog who later becomes a dangerous gangster. It also features Prakash Raj, Malavika Avinash, John Kokken and Saran.