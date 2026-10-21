Dutch filmmaker's AI video shows oblivious tourists exploring Paris amid fires and chaos

As protests swept across France over the weekend, Dutch filmmaker Wytse Koetse turned the unrest into an unusual piece of satire. His AI-generated video imagines a group of tourists sightseeing in Paris as smoke rises, fires burn and rioters clash around them, while their seemingly oblivious tour guide carries on as if nothing is wrong.

The short film presents a surreal version of a Paris sightseeing trip, with visitors walking past familiar landmarks amid chaos. From an Eiffel Tower engulfed in flames to a soot-covered croissant, the scenes turn the disruption into dark comedy, prompting viewers to consider what a holiday in the French capital might look like during widespread unrest.

Why are protests taking place in France?

The demonstrations began over concerns about poor school conditions, teacher shortages and run-down facilities. They soon grew into a wider movement against the rising cost of living and declining public services, with protests spreading across the country.

The unrest continued beyond Saturday, September 17, when nationwide demonstrations were followed by further disorder on Sunday. Groups set fire to rubbish bins, bicycles and other objects in the streets, while businesses in Paris, Lyon, Marseille and other cities were looted.

What does the AI-generated video show?

Koetse's film follows a group of Asian tourists who look bewildered as their guide leads them through the protest-hit streets of Paris. Speaking in a mix of French and English, the guide urges the group to keep moving even as explosions occur nearby and rioters set shops on fire.

The video takes the tourists past some of the city's best-known attractions, including an Eiffel Tower shown burning in the AI-generated scenes. The group also appears to enjoy a croissant blackened by soot.

In another sequence, the guide takes the visitors to the spot inside the Louvre Museum where the Mona Lisa's portrait once hung, suggesting that it had been removed by protesters. The absurdity of the tour is central to the film's humour, with the guide remaining upbeat despite the destruction around the group.

"Planning a trip to Paris? Good news! Paris City Tours is now offering 50% off," Koetse, an Amsterdam-based filmmaker and "AI creative", wrote while sharing the video on X.

How was the video made using AI?

Koetse explained on X that he used several AI tools to create the film. Still images were generated using OpenAI's GPT Image 2.5 and Google's Nano Banana 2.1. These images were then turned into moving sequences using Seedance 2.5, an AI video generation model developed by ByteDance.

The soundtrack was also generated using artificial intelligence, with Koetse using Suno v6 to create the music.

Do the scenes reflect the experience of tourists?

The film is fictional, but its premise draws on the reality of France's popularity as a tourist destination. According to data from the European Commission, France is among the world's five most-visited countries and attracted more than 150 million visitors last year.

Over the past few days, several videos have also emerged showing tourists enjoying their stays in the country, or trying to do so amid the unrest. Koetse's film takes that contrast to an extreme, imagining a sightseeing tour in which the usual attractions remain on the itinerary even as the streets around them descend into chaos.

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