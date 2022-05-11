Elon Musk tweets in praise of Taj Mahal, Indians bombard his feed with architectural marvels in India

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Elon Musk

Elon Musk tweeted in praise of the Taj Mahal recently, The Tesla CEO recalled his 2007 visit to the monument saying, it 'truly is a wonder of the world'. Musk's tweet was in response to a follower who had on Monday shared a photo of Agra Fort and tweeted: "Amazing facade detail of the Red Fort in Agra, India." Musk responded by saying; "It is amazing. I visited in 2007 and also saw the Taj Mahal, which truly is a wonder of the world".

His mother Maye also shared an interesting anecdote along with pictures about Musk's grandparents who flew to the World Heritage Site in Agra on their way to Australia from South Africa in 1954.

What happened next was Indians flaunting the architectural marvels of India. From sharing photos of heritage sites to ancient temples and forts, Indians bombarded Musk's tweet showing off the diverse and culturally rich heritage of the country.

"Here’e magnificent heritage building in India," said a user posting a photo of the Sun Temple and adding, "Built around 1026 by the Chalukyan King Bhima-I the Modhera Sun Temple predates the more famous Konark Sun temple by almost 125 years. That did not result in degrading treatment of artisans that built it. Yes come to India @elonmusk."

Another shared photo os Maharashtra's Kailash temple, adding: "There are 1000s of Hindu temples around india which are architectural marvels. One such example is Kailash temple , Maharashtra. It's from 8th century , largest of rock cut, do vist this temple if you visit India."

A user also shared a photo of Gopura temple sharing the myth which claims that the said temple was built by aliens. "Would you believe me..@elonmusk Sir, If I told you there are over 100,000 carvings on the Gopura of this Temple. Some people will say this was built by the Aliens! Suchindram Temple, Tamil Nadu. The inscriptions of the Temple dates back to the 9th Century."

Check out more such tweets:

Looking at the enthusiasm the first thing that pops in ones head is -- Incredible India Indeed.