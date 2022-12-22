Egyptian women take selfies while horse struggles for life, netizens call them 'inhuman' | Viral Video

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/TEDTHESTONER Women take selfies while horse struggles for life

People have long used animals for amusement and recreation. While it appears that the number of people opposing animal torture is less than the number of people using animals for entertainment, the voice against animal torture is louder than ever thanks to social media.In the past, there have been many videos circulated on the internet showing animal torture while they are used in carriages, events or circuses. Now, a video is making the rounds on the internet showing a disabled horse tethered to a carriage in excruciating pain. The clip has infuriated netizens.

The viral video, which is reportedly from Egypt, depicts women seated on a horse carriage having the time of their lives while taking selfies. While everything in the video appears to be in order, the horse's legs caught everyone's attention. The animal appears to be crippled and struggling for life while dragging the waggon. Although the caption suggested that the horse may not be crippled and is behaving in this manner because of a slope, it would not be the same if he were not toting such a huge load.

The heartbreaking clip was uploaded by an Instagram page named Ted The Stoner. The caption read, "Though this video is from Egypt, a lot of places on this planet have horse carriages for the entertainment of humans. Mostly the horse is doing that because of a slope and is not crippled (Text on video not written by me), but that wouldn’t have been the case without the heavy carriage carrying these tourists. They shouldn’t be bred for our entertainment. I wish people would grow a heart and stop torturing these innocent souls for their entertainment. Shame. "

Several netizens flocked to the comment section to react to the video. One user wrote, "The horses and camels in Egypt are actually kept in worse conditions. It’s really sad to witness those animals being treated with no humanity." Another user commented, "how are we humans so heartless." A third user wrote, "Humans don't deserve this planet."

People strongly criticised the video and questioned how we as a race have evolved to do such heinous acts.

