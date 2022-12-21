Covid-19 outbreak AGAIN sparks meme fest on Twitter; netizens question 'New Year 2023 plans'

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Covid-19 outbreak AGAIN sparks meme fest on Twitter

The COVID-19 virus shook the world in 2019 after it was first reported in China's Wuhan. The unforeseen pandemic shattered many people's lives and drastically changed things. A regrettable development is that China is presently facing an upsurge in cases, compelling several countries to look into the situation in their land. While the holiday season is in full swing and people are planning travel and vacation plans, the unexpected outbreak in China has completely derailed their plans. People are disappointed that they won't be able to ring in the new year without any restrictions.

China is currently experiencing one of the worst outbreaks and it has sent shockwaves across the country. People are terrified that the crisis can return and they will once again have to be confined to their houses. They took to the microblogging site to react to the scenario. People have sparked a meme fest on Twitter.

A few people also voiced their concern and urged the government to immediately ban all exchange with China. One user wrote, "Transport or movement of Chinese people in India and all the products coming from China should be stopped immediately, Otherwise once again India will have to bear unbearable pain due to China and will lose countless loved ones - COVID Return's." Another user wrote, "Immediate action should be taken to ban travel to China. #COVID preparedness must start now. We can’t have a repeat of 2021 at any cost." A third user tweeted, "We can’t have a repeat of 2021 at any cost and 2022."

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya took to his Twitter account and gave people assurance. He wrote, "In view of the rising cases of #Covid19 in some countries, reviewed the situation with experts and officials today. COVID is not over yet. I have directed all concerned to be alert and strengthen surveillance. We are prepared to manage any situation."

