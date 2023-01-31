Tuesday, January 31, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Trending
  4. Did Twitter users misjudge Zomato's tweet on latest AI-powered chatbot ChatGPT? Find out

Did Twitter users misjudge Zomato's tweet on latest AI-powered chatbot ChatGPT? Find out

It seems Twitterati have misjudged the purpose of the tweet. Little did Twitter users understand that the tweet had a sarcastic tone.

Sreelakshmi Edited By: Sreelakshmi New Delhi Published on: January 31, 2023 18:28 IST
“ChatGPT has failed the 'What should I eat?' test,”
Image Source : FILE/PTI “ChatGPT has failed the 'What should I eat?' test,” read the tweet by Zomato.

ChatGPT has prompted a lot of discussions on Twitter some involving elaborate essays while others regarding pompous words. The recent in one such series is the food delivery app's take on the chatbot.

Zomato on Tuesday took to Twitter to share a post about this popular chatbot. “ChatGPT has failed the 'What should I eat?' test,” read the tweet.

The tweet garnered over 26k views. One user shared a screenshot in which he asked the chatbot the same question. To this the chatbot answered, "The choice of what to eat depends on various factors such as personal taste..." It also named 'some popular food options.'

Another user shared the chatbot's suggestion of trying out certain dishes and wrote, "No it didn't fail..."

However it seems Twitterati have misjudged the purpose of the tweet. Little did Twitter users understand that the tweet had a sarcastic tone.

Read More Trending News

Click here to watch Budget 2023 Special Coverage on India TV
Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Trending

Top News

Related Trending News

Latest News