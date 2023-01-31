Did Twitter users misjudge Zomato's tweet on latest AI-powered chatbot ChatGPT? Find out

Follow us on Image Source : FILE/PTI “ChatGPT has failed the 'What should I eat?' test,” read the tweet by Zomato.

ChatGPT has prompted a lot of discussions on Twitter some involving elaborate essays while others regarding pompous words. The recent in one such series is the food delivery app's take on the chatbot.

Zomato on Tuesday took to Twitter to share a post about this popular chatbot. “ChatGPT has failed the 'What should I eat?' test,” read the tweet.

The tweet garnered over 26k views. One user shared a screenshot in which he asked the chatbot the same question. To this the chatbot answered, "The choice of what to eat depends on various factors such as personal taste..." It also named 'some popular food options.'

Another user shared the chatbot's suggestion of trying out certain dishes and wrote, "No it didn't fail..."

However it seems Twitterati have misjudged the purpose of the tweet. Little did Twitter users understand that the tweet had a sarcastic tone.

