Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Day after wedding, groom flees from bride after car stucks in a traffic jam in Bengaluru

A groom from Chintamani in Chikkaballapur district, Bengaluru, reportedly fled from his bride just a day after their wedding when their car got stuck in a traffic jam in the tech corridor of Mahadevpura. According to reports, the groom had been worried after his ex-girlfriend allegedly threatened him to make videos and photos of their private moments public. The incident took place on February 16, and a police complaint was filed on March 5 after the runaway groom was not found. The bride confirmed that the groom had told her about being blackmailed by his former lover, but she had assured him that she was with him.

On the day after the wedding, as the newlyweds were returning from church, their car got stuck in a traffic jam for around 10 minutes. The groom then opened the door and ran away, while the bride tried to chase him in vain.

The bride stated that she had been made aware of the groom's affair even before they got married, but she still decided to go ahead with the marriage after he assured her that he would end it. She added that the groom ran away due to the fear of being blackmailed and was also displaying signs of suicidal behavior. The bride expressed her hope that the groom would return soon and that he was safe.

Reports suggest that the groom had an affair with a married woman in Goa. When his family found out about the relationship, he promised that he would stop seeing her but didn't. His family then decided to arrange his wedding somewhere else.

Read More Trending News