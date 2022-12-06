Cristiano Ronaldo for Saudi Arabia's Al Nassr? KFC takes a dig at CR7

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/CRISTIANORONALDO Cristiano Ronaldo for Saudi Arabia's Al Nassr?

Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the most popular figures in the world and the football icon is widely recognised as the greatest player of all time. He has always made waves in the sports universe, whether it is for his controversial exit from Manchester United or his performance with Portugal at the current FIFA World Cup. Now, it is reported that he is joining Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr and will play for them after the FIFA World Cup concludes.

The Portuguese icon has been given the opportunity to join Saudi Arabian side Al-Nassr on a free transfer, and they are prepared to offer the star player a massive contract worth €200 million per year if he accepts a two and a half-year contract (till 2025). As a result, Ronaldo may receive a staggering €400 million for the duration of his time with Al Nassr.

Now, after reports of him joining the Saudi Arabian club surfaced on the internet, KFC took a dig at Ronaldo. The fast food chain wrote that Christiano Ronaldo will be a decent backup to Cameroonian international Vinent Aboubakar, who joined Al-Nassr in July 2021. The tweet read, "Decent back up to Aboubakar tbf."

After the tweet, several fans reacted to CR7's proposed move to Saudi Arabia's Al Nassr. One user wrote, "Even if he does move there . He will move away from the press and he will be earning far more while enjoying his game on peace..any sensible person will pick that over 250 k a week and press nose poking every day." Another user wrote, "It's good that he's gone to a small, relatively unheard-of club for the passion...and not the money." A third user wrote, "He better not walk out of the stadium at half time."

Well, the Portuguese legend has not confirmed his shift yet; now only time will tell whether he will shift or not.

