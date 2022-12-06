Shah Rukh Khan's new Pathaan poster creates massive rage on Twitter, fans say 'bring it on'

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/YASH RAJ FILMS Shah Rukh Khan on the poster of the upcoming movie Pathaan

Pathaan is one of the most awaited films of 2023. Starring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in leading roles, the spy thriller from Yash Raj Films will hit the big screens on January 23. The movie's release is less than 50 days away and to hype it up, the makers revealed a fresh poster featuring SRK as the titular character. This new character poster has generated immense curiosity among the fans and various hashtags have been going viral on Twitter with netizens sharing their reactions and expectations from the upcoming movie.

New Pathaan poster released

In the new Pathaan poster, SRK can be seen holding a shotgun. He is seen in a full-on action avatar and is dressed up in a black full-sleeved T-shirt and cargo pants. SRK has got shredded for the role of a spy and his vascular arms instantly catch attention. YRF captioned the post, "He always gets a shotgun to the fight! #Pathaan Celebrate #Pathaan with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu (sic)."

Fans react to Pathaan poster

Pathaan poster created a massive frenzy on social media. Fans have been eagerly waiting for the movie to release for a long time. It marks the return of SRK to the big screens after the 2018 release Zero. There is a huge box office expectation from the film. Reacting to the new Pathaan poster featuring SRK, one Twitter user said, "Biggest movie event for a Hindi film in recent years (sic)." Another commented, "I need first song from movie right now this is not right less then 50 days remaining now (sic)."

Pathaan is directed by Siddharth Anand. Check out the movie's first teaser here.

