Sasta Shaark Tank to Carry Minati's Indian food magic, YouTube unveils top trending videos of 2022

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Sasta Shaark Tank to Carry Minati's Indian food magic

The most popular Top Trending Videos of 2022 were revealed by YouTube today. The lists on YouTube, which include the most popular trending videos, are created using a methodical approach. Since content creators repurposed popular content in various formats and styles for their audiences, it acquired new significance. Creators have gone all out, pouring their talent and entertaining the audience with everything from spoofs to mimicry, streaming to long-form comedy drama, and the Google-owned platform has recently undergone major changes. From Ashish Chanchlani's Sasta Shaark Tank to Carry Minati's Indian food magic, here is a list of the top trending videos in 2022.



●AGE OF WATER | Round2Hell | R2H

The most popular Indian video this year was the short film "Age of Water" by Round2Hell, a well-known YouTube channel run by Wasim Ahmad, Nazim Ahmed, and Zayn Saifi. More than 54 million people watched the video.

●Sasta Shaark Tank | Ashish Chanchlani

The second video is Sasta Shaark Tank by Ashish Chanchlani, a spoof of the infamous Indian television programme Shark Tank. The video has received over 56 million views.

●INDIAN FOOD MAGIC | CARRYMINATI

Carry Minati's reaction video, Indian Food Magic, is third on the list. The video has received over 33 million views.

●Arabic Kuthu - Beast First Single Promo | Thalapathy Vijay | Sun Pictures | Nelson | Anirudh

Fourth on the list comes, Arabic Kuthu. It received 33 million views on Youtube.

●Daaru With Dad 3 | Harsh Beniwal

The third instalment in Harsh Beniwal's popular Daaru With Dad series ranks fifth on the list. The video garnered over 25 million views on YouTube.

●BB Ki Vines- | Automatic Gaadi

Bhuvan Bam's video, Automatic Gaadi, has cemented its sixth place in the list. It received over 21 million views on the video platform.

●Doodhiya | the mridul | Pragati | nitin

Seventh on the list is Doodhiya by The MriDul. It received over 38 million views on YouTube.

●BIGGEST GANGSTER ENCOUNTER | GTA V GAMEPLAY #146

Techno Gamerz's gameplay ranks eighth on the list. On YouTube, it received over 27 million views.

●[HINDI] Free Fire World Series 2022 Sentosa | Finals

Free Fire Series by Free Fire Esports Official ranks ninth on the list. It received over 20 million views.

●Chidiya Ghar - Amit Bhadana | Rajpal Yadav

Amit Bhadana's Chidiya Ghar ranks tenth on the list. It amassed over 19 million views.

Also read: Oxford dictionary announces 'Goblin Mode' as word of year 2022: Know its iconic meaning

Also read: Tumbbad Vs Kantara: Fans compare box office and storytelling, debate which film is better

Read More Trending News