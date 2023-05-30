College girls dance to Aishwarya Rai's Ramta Jogi, set internet on fire. Watch

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM College girls dance to Aishwarya Rai's Ramta Jogi

Trending News: Dance reels have become a popular way for people to share their love for music and showcase their dancing skills on social media. These videos often capture the attention of viewers and spread like wildfire across various platforms. Recently, a captivating video featuring a group of women dancing to the rhythmic beats of "Ramta Jogi" has taken the internet by storm, leaving a lasting impact on the hearts of many.

The video, shared on Instagram by Hardik Talwar, showcases a group of women elegantly dressed in black outfits, effortlessly swaying and grooving to the melodious tune of "Ramta Jogi." Their passion and dedication to dance shine through their flawless performance, creating an atmosphere that captivates anyone who watches. The video has received immense admiration, with viewers repeatedly hitting the replay button to experience the joy it brings.

The song "Ramta Jogi" is from the superhit film "Taal" and features actors Aishwarya Rai and Anil Kapoor. Sung by Sukhwinder Singh and Alka Yagnik, with music composed by AR Rahman and lyrics penned by Anand Bakshi, the song carries a captivating energy that resonates with the audience. Since its upload on April 4, the video has amassed over 2.4 million views, with the numbers continuing to rise.

Watch the viral video here:

Enthusiastic viewers have flocked to the comments section to express their thoughts and appreciation for the captivating performance. One Instagram user exclaimed, "Aye, sizzling one!" Another commented, "What! Expression! Adayein!" A third simply wrote, "Awesome," while a fourth praised the dancers' skills, stating, "Your dance moves are amazing."

Read More Trending News