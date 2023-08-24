Cycle se chand tak: Picture of ISRO scientists carrying rocket parts goes viral as Chandrayaan-3 lands on Moon

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Cycle se chand tak

Chandrayaan-3: The moon rover of India’s Chandrayaan-3 on Thursday morning rolled out from the spacecraft to begin its exploration of the uncharted lunar surface, Isro said on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

The country’s space agency said that the spacecraft made a historic landing on the south pole of the moon last evening (August 23), making India the first country to achieve this feat.

Chandrayaan-3 was among the top trends on X (formerly known as twitter) as India scripted history on Wednesday to become the fourth country after the United States, China and the erstwhile Soviet Union to successfully land a spacecraft on the Moon, sparking celebrations across the country and on social media.

Comprising the lander (Vikram) and the rover (Pragyan), the Indian Space Research Organisation's (ISRO) Chandrayaan-3 touched down on the lunar south pole at 6:04 pm, propelling the country to an exclusive club of four and making it the first country to land on the uncharted surface.

Amidst all this, the entire country is remembering the journey of ISRO. People are sharing some amazing and interesting pictures on their social media accounts. Netizens described the historic moment in different ways when the Chandrayaan-3 landed on the Moon.

Cycle se chand tak:

A photo of Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) scientists carrying rocket parts on a cycle has gone viral on social media as Chandrayaan-3 made a successful soft landing near the south polar region of the moon’s surface.

The image shows two ISRO scientists carrying a nose cone to Thumba Equatorial Rocket Launching Station in Thiruvananthapuram.

After looking at this picture again and again, people are thinking that years ago there was a time when India used to take its rockets on a bicycle and today is a different time when India is showing the way to space to other countries.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also congratulated the country on ISRO’s successful lunar mission. He said, “Chandrayaan-3 success will take India beyond the horizons of the moon.”

The PM added, “Kabhi kaha jata tha Chanda Mama bahut door ke hain, ab ek din vo bhi aayega jab bachhe kaha karenge Chanda Mama bas ek tour ke hain.”The Chandrayaan-3 mission was launched on July 14 from Sriharikota.

ALSO READ: Chandrayaan-3: Rajasthan minister Ashok Chandna's bizarre remark, says 'I salute all...' | VIDEO

ALSO READ: Chandrayaan-3: President Droupadi Murmu lauds ISRO team for successful deployment of Pragyan-rover

Read More Trending News