Chandrayaan-3: President Murmu lauds ISRO team for successful deployment of Pragyan-rover on lunar South Pole

Chandrayaan-3: President Droupadi Murmu today (August 24) congratulated the team of Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and fellow citizens for the successful deployment of Pragyan-rover from inside Vikram-lander and said it marks the success of yet another stage of Chandrayaan-3.

"I look forward with excitement, alongside my fellow citizens and scientists to the information and analyses that Pragyan will acquire and enrich our understanding of the moon," Murmu said.

"I once again congratulate the ISRO team and all fellow citizens for successful deployment of Pragyan-rover from inside Vikram-lander. Its rolling out a few hours after the landing of Vikram marked the success of yet another stage of Chandrayan 3.

As India entered an elite club of nations with its successful lunar landing mission on Wednesday, President Droupadi Murmu posted a congratulatory message for the ISRO scientists involved with the Chandrayaan-3 project.

India had on Wednesday (August 23) scripted history as ISRO's third Moon mission Chandrayaan-3's Lander Module (LM) touched down on the lunar surface, making it only the fourth country to accomplish the feat, and first to reach the uncharted south pole of Earth's only natural satellite.

While India became only the fourth country after the US, Russia and China to conduct a successful lunar landing mission, it became the first to place a lander on the moon's uncharted south face.

The successful lunar landing by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) came a day after a Russian lander- Luna-25- crashed on the lunar surface during descent.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi who is currently attending the 15th BRICS Summit in Johannesburg joined virtually to track the final nerveless moments leading up to the touchdown by the Vikram lander.

