Chandrayaan-3: Rajasthan minister Ashok Chandna's bizarre remark, says 'I salute all passengers...' | VIDEO

Ashok Chandna on Chandrayaan-3: In a bizarre incident, Rajasthan Sports Minister Ashok Chandna on August 23 (Wednesday) congratulated passengers he suggested were taking part in the Chandrayaan-3 mission of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) to the moon.

He made a massive gaffe while expressing his happiness over India's historic Chandrayaan-3's successful lunar landing and congratulated the non-existent passengers (astronauts) of the spacecraft.

The Minister is being trolled on social media for his goof-up on Chandrayaan-3. He said, "We were successful and made a safe landing, I salute and congratulate all our passengers who have been sent in Chandrayaan."

Chandna had reached Jaipur on Wednesday to inaugurate the Khelo India Centre at the Sawai Man Singh (SMS) Stadium.

Speaking to media, he said, "Our country has moved one step further in science and space research. I congratulate all the countrymen for this."

It is clearly noted that there is no astronaut (passenger) sent on Chandrayaan-3. Therefore, netizens are making fun of Rajasthan Sports Minister Ashok Chandna on social media.

Meanwhile, earlier, he too has prayed for the successful landing of the Chandrayaan-3.

Chandrayaan-3 made a successful soft-landing on the moon Wednesday evening at 6:04 pm, making India only the fourth country to do so and the first to reach its uncharted south pole.

Special prayers were held in different parts of the country yesterday for the mission’s success. During the final minutes of the landing, people remained glued to their screens to watch the scene unfolding at ISRO’s mission control room.

(With agencies inputs)

