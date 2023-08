Chandrayaan-3 mission: 'Pragyan' rover has rolled out from 'Vikram' lander, says ISRO sources

Follow us on Image Source : REPRESENTATIONAL PIC 'Pragyan' rover has rolled out from 'Vikram' lander

Chandrayaan-3 mission: 'Pragyan' rover has rolled out from 'Vikram' lander said ISRO sources on Thursday morning.

"First photo of Rover coming out of the lander on the ramp", posted Pawan K Goenka, Chairman of INSPACe on X, formerly Twitter.

Read More Science News