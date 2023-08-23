Watch video: Exact moment when Chandrayaan-3 made soft landing on Moon

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB, ANI Chandrayaan-3 makes soft landing on Moon

Chandrayaan-3's Vikram Lander on Wednesday successfully made a safe and soft landing on the Moon's far side -- the south pole -- of the lunar surface. The marvelous achievement has made India the first country in the world to successfully land a space mission on the southern side of the Moon.

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) Centre, country, and its 1.4 billion people burst out in joy, and happiness as Chandrayaan-3's Vikram lander made the soft landing. Watch the moment here:

The entire country was waiting with fingers crossed and bated breath for this moment.

Soon after the successful landing, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, ISRO Chief S Somanath addressed the nation and congratulated the space agency's team and people for supporting them.

"I would like to take this opportunity to thank the people behind this mission," said ISRO chief S Somanath as he introduced his team after Chandrayaan-3's successful landing on the Moon.

Congratulating the ISRO team, PM Modi said, "When we see such historic moments it makes us very proud. This is the dawn of new India."

The Prime Minister also called ISRO Chief S Somanath soon after Chandrayaan-3 made the soft landing on the Moon.

