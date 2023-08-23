Wednesday, August 23, 2023
     
PM Modi on Chandrayaan-3 success: 'India is now on the Moon'

Nivedita Dash New Delhi Updated on: August 23, 2023 18:17 IST
PM Modi connected virtually
Image Source : INDIA TV PM Modi connected virtually

Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded the scientists at the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) for the successful landing of Chandrayaan-3. The PM who is in Johannesburg for the BRICS meet, connected virtually.

Congratulating India on the success of the Chandrayaan-3 Mission, PM Modi said, "When we see such historic moments it makes us very proud. This is the dawn of new India."

"Humne dharti par sankalp kiya aur chand pe usse sakaar kiya...India is now on the Moon," says PM Modi and added, "No country has reached there (the South Pole of the moon) before. With the hard work of our scientists we have reached there."

 

