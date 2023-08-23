Chandrayaan-3 LIVE Updates: As countdown begins, Vikram lander set to make soft landing at 6:04 pm today

Wednesday, August 23, 2023
     
Chandrayaan-3 LIVE Updates: The Lander Module comprising the lander, Vikram, and the rover, Pragyan, is scheduled to make a touchdown near the south polar region of the Moon at 6:04 pm today.

India TV News Desk Edited By: India TV News Desk New Delhi Updated on: August 23, 2023 6:35 IST
Image Source : X/@ISRO Chandrayaan 3 to make a soft landing on Moon

Chandrayaan-3 LIVE Updates: India eyes to become the first country to reach the uncharted south pole of Earth's only natural satellite as  Indian Space Research Organisation's (ISRO's) ambitious third Moon mission Chandrayaan-3's Lander Module (LM) is all set to land on the lunar surface today evening. The LM comprising the lander (Vikram) and the rover (Pragyan), is scheduled to make a touchdown near the south polar region of the Moon at 6:04 pm. Chandrayaan-3 is a follow-on mission to Chandrayaan-2 and its objectives are to demonstrate safe and soft-landing on the lunar surface, roving on the Moon, and to conduct in-situ scientific experiments. The Rs 600-crore Chandrayaan-3 mission was launched on July 14 onboard Launch Vehicle Mark-III (LVM-3) rocket, for a 41-day voyage to reach near the lunar south pole. Today, India is hoping to become the fourth country to master the technology of soft landing on the lunar surface after the US, China and the erstwhile Soviet Union. 

  • Aug 23, 2023 6:34 AM (IST) Posted by Rajukumar

    When and where to watch all live action?

    The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) tweeted on its official X page, “The live telecast of the landing operations at MOX/ISTRAC begins at 17:20 Hrs. IST on August 23, 2023.”

    What time will it land - date and time?

    According to ISRO's announcement, the planned date and time for the lander's activity is August 23, 2023, at 6:04 PM Indian Standard Time (IST).

    Where can we watch the live streaming?

    The live broadcast will be accessible on television, ISRO's official YouTube channel, and other platforms.

    CLICK HERE TO READ MORE

