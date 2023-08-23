Chandrayaan-3 LIVE Updates: As countdown begins, Vikram lander set to make soft landing at 6:04 pm today

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) tweeted on its official X page, “The live telecast of the landing operations at MOX/ISTRAC begins at 17:20 Hrs. IST on August 23, 2023.”

What time will it land - date and time?

According to ISRO's announcement, the planned date and time for the lander's activity is August 23, 2023, at 6:04 PM Indian Standard Time (IST).

Where can we watch the live streaming?

The live broadcast will be accessible on television, ISRO's official YouTube channel, and other platforms.

