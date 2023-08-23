Chandrayaan-3 LIVE Updates: As countdown begins, Vikram lander set to make soft landing at 6:04 pm today

Chandrayaan-3 LIVE Updates: India eyes to become the first country to reach the uncharted south pole of Earth's only natural satellite as Indian Space Research Organisation's (ISRO's) ambitious third Moon mission Chandrayaan-3's Lander Module (LM) is all set to land on the lunar surface today evening. The LM comprising the lander (Vikram) and the rover (Pragyan), is scheduled to make a touchdown near the south polar region of the Moon at 6:04 pm. Chandrayaan-3 is a follow-on mission to Chandrayaan-2 and its objectives are to demonstrate safe and soft-landing on the lunar surface, roving on the Moon, and to conduct in-situ scientific experiments. The Rs 600-crore Chandrayaan-3 mission was launched on July 14 onboard Launch Vehicle Mark-III (LVM-3) rocket, for a 41-day voyage to reach near the lunar south pole. Today, India is hoping to become the fourth country to master the technology of soft landing on the lunar surface after the US, China and the erstwhile Soviet Union.