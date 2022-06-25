Saturday, June 25, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Trending
  4. Captain America Chris Evans finally ditches his old iPhone 6s; netizens call it an end of love story

Captain America Chris Evans finally ditches his old iPhone 6s; netizens call it an end of love story

Captain America aka Chris Evans who is set to appear in Gray Man took the internet by surprise after he shared that he recently upgraded from iPhone 6s. Check out their wild reactions here!

India TV Trending Desk Edited by: India TV Trending Desk New Delhi Published on: June 25, 2022 22:17 IST
Chris Evans
Image Source : INSTAGRAM/CHRIS EVANS

Chris Evans

Chris Evans, who is well-known for playing Captain America also known as Steve Rogers in various movies from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, has said farewell to his iPhone 6s after many years. Chris took to his Instagram handle and penned a note as a tribute to the phone. He captioned the post and wrote, "RIP iPhone 6s. We had a good run. I'll miss your home button. I won't miss the nightly battle of trying to get you to charge. Or your grainy pictures. Or your sudden drops from 100 per cent battery, to 15 per cent, to completely dead all within minutes. It was a wild ride. Rest easy, pal."

Take a look:

Netizens reactions

Replying to the post, actor Octavia Spencer took to the comment section and wrote, "OMG! I just gave up my home button last week. Transitioning to the 13 has been easier than I thought. So.... #IFeelYouBuddy." Actor Lizze Broadway commented, "Why does this bring me so much joy." While actress Kate Beckinsale wrote, "Not the grainy pictures," Yvette Nicole Brown exclaimed, "Please tell me you didn't still have the 6?! HOW did that happen to you?!"

India Tv - Chris Evan

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/CHRIS EVAN

Chris Evan

Meanwhile, some of his fans came up with hilarious reactions. Check them out below:

Chris Evans upcoming project

Chris Evans, Ryan Gosling, Ana de Armas, and Jessica Henwick all appear in The Gray Man. A crucial part in the movie will also be played by Tamil actor Dhanush.

-with ANI inputs

 

Top News

Latest News