What happened to a Brazilian influencer who held too many farts will SHOCK you!

Did you ever think that holding in farts could land you in a hospital? Well, a Brazilian influencer ended up in a wheelchair after being too embarrassed to fart in front of her boyfriend. Named, Viih Tube, the influencer landed in a wheelchair at a Portuguese airport after she experience pain from holding in her farts. The 21-year-old, whose real name is Vitoria De Felice Moraes, revealed she’d experienced 'unbearable pain' while at the Rock in Rio Lisboa 2022 music festival in Portugal with her reality-star boyfriend Eliezer. But it turned out her pain was, in fact, caused by nothing more dangerous than a huge fart.

According to The New York Post, the influencer was too shy and embarrassed to pass gas in front of her boyfriend.

Updating about her heath, the influencer took to Instagram and posted a video on her story in which she was seen being pushed in a wheelchair and tagged Brazilian singer Pocah, who had been hospitalised with trapped gas earlier this year. She wrote, "Like mother like daughter, and at the airport, I started to feel horrible pain and I was even attended in a wheelchair and it was gas lol".

Pocah responded by sending well wishes to the influencer and added "farting is serious!"

Pocah's real name is Viviane de Queiroz Pereira. In March this year, Pocah revealed that she had to be rushed to a hospital at 5.30 in the morning after experiencing "severe abdominal pain". She added it happened because she would not fart in front of her boyfriend and often hold it in.

According to New York Post, trapped gas is not fatal and can be mistaken for something more serious.

