Author Khaled Hosseini proud as daughter Haris comes out as transgender, says 'I'll be by her side'

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/KHALEDHOSSEINI Khaled Hosseini shared on Twitter that his daughter, 21, is a transgender

Author Khaled Hosseini shared the news of his 21-year-old daughter Haris coming out as transgender. The Kite Runner writer shared a picture of Haris and said he was 'very proud' of her as she took this big step in her life. He added that Haris taught the family about “bravery and truth” by coming out.

Khaled shares a heartwarming note for Haris

Khaled shared a monochrome picture of Haris on social media announcing that she has come out about her sexual orientation. Being a supportive father, he wrote, "Yesterday, my daughter Haris came out as transgender. I have never been prouder of her. She has taught our family so much about bravery and truth. I know this process was painful for her. She is sober to the cruelty trans people are subjected to. But she is strong and undaunted (sic).”

Read: Woman spent $600K to be Kim Kardashian, now paying $120K to 'detransition'

Khaled shares throwback pic with Haris

On Twitter, Khaled shared a throwback picture with his daughter Haris when she was little. the father-daughter duo is seen posing by the beach in this priceless image. He wrote in the caption, "I love my daughter. She is beautiful, wise, brilliant. I will be by her side every step of the way. Our family stands behind her (sic)."

Read: Shocking! Chinese man finds out he has ovaries and uterus after 20 years. Here's what he did next

Fans react to Khaled's post about daughter

The fans on Twitter extended support to Khaled and his daughter Haris. Many labelled him as the ideal parent. One of the Twitter users wrote, "You are a good example of humanity, This is a psychological and biological human feeling, you did a great job for your child to live with her truth, thank you and proud of you! great man (sic)."

Another person said, "I'm delighted she has a supportive father and family who will enable her to overcome any hurdles and succeed in life. Thank you for your support; you are her world, and that's what matters (sic)."