Shocking! Chinese man found out he has ovaries and uterus after 20 years. Here's what he did next

A Chinese man got shocked when he visited the doctor for a regular visit for a recurring problem. The man who thought he had urinary issues was surprised to learn that the discomfort was due to the presence of female reproductive organs, that is ovaries and uterus which led to him experiencing pain and other medical issues over the years.

The man was menstruating

The man, in this case, is named Chen Li (name altered to protect identity). He is aged 33 as per the reports. Li decided to pay the doctor a visit for recurring urinary issues. However, he was surprised to learn that his biology was both of a man and woman. Upon consultation, he discovered that ovaries and a uterus were present in his body. This is surprising more so because Li identified as a man and had never undergone a sex change operation. Li was unaware of his condition for the last 20 years.

Li underwent surgery for urinary issues

Some years ago, Li has also undergone surgery for recurring urinary issues. Since then, for more than 20 years, he had experienced recurrent blood in his urine. When he started to experience abdominal discomfort, he was operated upon for appendicitis as well. However, even after various medical procedures, the symptoms of pain and discomfort continued.

Medical check-up reveals the truth

After a medical check-up last year the true cause of Li's condition was revealed. He was found to have female sex chromosomes. His monthly experience of blood in his urine and abdominal discomfort were actually caused by menstruation, which is a common occurrence in females after they hit puberty. In tests, it was further revealed that the man’s levels of male sex hormone androgen were below average, but female hormones and ovarian activity were comparable to those found in healthy adult women. Another medical examination that followed revealed that Li also had female reproductive organs including a uterus and ovaries.

Li found to be intersex

Upon thorough examination and testing, Li was ultimately identified as intersex, with both male and female reproductive organs. A distressed Li asked the doctors to remove his female reproductive organs via the medical procedure. He underwent a three-hour surgery on June 6 and was released from the hospital 10 days later. As per the experts who treated Li, his condition has little impact on physical health but frequently results in psychological trauma.