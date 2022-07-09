Woman proudly adds 'sex work' as experience in LinkedIn profile, netizens applaud her

Follow us on Image Source : LINKEDIN Screenshot from LinkedIn profile

A woman named Arielle Egozi did the unthinkable when she added 'sex work' to her LinkedIn profile. Many on social media praised Egozi as she has set new benchmarks in breaking the taboo which comes with working in the sex industry. Egozi's experience included self-employed with sex work and the duration that she has been doing it has been mentioned in her LinkedIn profile.

Woman's LinkedIn profile attracts praise

In a post, Egozi explained the reason for mentioning 'sex work' in her LinkedIn profile. Interesting thing being, she described it as her 'job'. She shared, "I left an in-house job with fancy benefits two weeks ago and the reason I could do that was sex work. I had just enough saved from selling and engaging my image that I could ask myself if I was happy. I wasn’t. Yeah, the few grand I’d stashed up over time helped, but the biggest reason I could walk away is because sex work shows me what my power can do when I own it intentionally."

The emotional labour of sex work

In her length post, Egozi also talked about the emotional labour that comes with sex work. Sharing her experience, she added, "I have no problem taking rejections from those that don’t want to pay it, because I charge what emotional labour is required right into the fee. I set and hold boundaries, and engage only in ways that are safe, playful, and abundant for me. I don’t waste my time with anything less (sic)."

Check out Egozi's full post on LinkedIn in which she takes pride in being a sex worker.

Netizens are all praise for Egozi

The post shared by Egozi has been receiving praise from the netizens. One of the social media users wrote in the comments section, "We talk about women's rights in the context of abortion but we don't see much talk about the right of a woman to use her body (physically or graphically) to earn income (sic)."

Another internet user showed support to Egozi by writing, "Sex work IS real work and a great paying one at that! We shouldn’t minimize the value of those who take it on as work whether full time or a hustle; just because sex is considered a practice that “should be free” (sic)."