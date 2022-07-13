Elon Musk's business card from 1995 goes viral, Twitter asks 'does it still work?'

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/CB_DOGE Elon Musk's business card from 1995 shows him as co-founder and CTO of Zip 2

Elon Musk has got Twitter abuzz again. The Tesla and Space X CEO's business card from 1995 has got netizens its latest subject to talk about. Many are also demanding that NFTs of the same be made available or if the physical copy of it is available, it should be put on auction. Musk's visiting card was shared by a Twitter user with the handle DogeDesigner. So far, the tweet has received more than 8,675 likes and 394 retweets. Naturally, netizens are loving how Musk's business card looked like back in the 90s.

Musk calls it 'ancient' times

As the business card went viral on social media, Musk also replied to it. Netizens tagged him in their posts and the response came, "Ancient times (sic)." Musk is known to keep it light on Twitter. Even though some of his tweets are controversial and often divide people, his wit and straightforward nature are loved by one and all. Musk showed his funny side once again when he responded to the almost three decades old business card going viral.

Musk's company Zip 2

In the business card, Musk was named as the CTO and Co-founder of Zip 2. He also held the title of the Chairman of the Board. As per the information, Zip 2 was the first enterprise that was founded by Musk. Later, he would leave an indelible mark in the entrepreneurial world, founding path-breaking companies like Space X, Tesla Inc, Starlink, Neuralink, and Boring among others. Zip 2 "provided a searchable business directory that could be described as an Internet version of the yellow pages telephone directory with maps included." Musk founded this company with his brother Kimbal Musk, and a friend named Gregory Kouri.

Netizens react to Musk's business card

Musk's Zip 2 business card elicited all sorts of reactions on social media. One of the Twitter users wrote, "Whosoever holds @elonmusk business card, if they be worthy, shall possess the power of Elon Musk (sic)." Another netizen commented, "Lol, does the email address still get through to @elonmusk ? Or has it been clumpped together to a bunch of other emil adresses one has, well, incorporated over the last 35 years or there about (sic)."

