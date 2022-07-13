Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/ITOOKURCOOKIES2/LOUISAAXO_ Snapchat Down: Netizens share their ordeal through hilarious memes after app kept logging out

Snapchat Down: The lives of people these days revolve around social media. The first thing that people do in the morning is to check their phones and open applications like Instagram, Facebook, Snapchat, etc. But have you ever thought that what would happen if these apps suddenly disappear from our lives? On the evening of July 12, the app faced outrage and got down due to which many users could not get into their accounts. Going by the reports, this problem started to emerge around 6 PM and went on for several hours until the company found a way to restore the normal functionality. This is why people went crazy and immediately rushed to the social networking platform Twitter to vent out their ordeal and share hilarious memes.

A website names Downdetector which monitors the services and websites started getting issues from people about Snapchat logging them out no matter how many times they try to log in. Later, an official statement was made on the Twitter handle of the application.

It read, "We're aware of an issue preventing some Snapchatters from logging in. Hang tight, we are looking into it and working on a fix!"

Now, have a look at how netizens responded: